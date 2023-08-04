New Delhi– Chip major Qualcomm on Friday announced to appoint Savi Soin as senior vice president and president of Qualcomm India, effective immediately. He will report to Jim Cathey, Chief Commercial Officer, Qualcomm Technologies.

Rajen Vagadia, Qualcomm India President for the last 5 years, will relocate to Qualcomm headquarters in San Diego, the US, and transition to a new role as a Vice President to lead Global Distribution and Global Carrier Strategy.

As President of Qualcomm India, Soin will be in charge of leading and executing the company’s strategy in the country by fostering relationships with industry partners and the government across mobile, automotive, semiconductor, industrial and IoT and communication infrastructure sectors.

Soin has been with Qualcomm for more than 20 years, with the last 10 years as part of Qualcomm’s senior leadership team.

“India is a priority market for Qualcomm, and we remain committed to investing in it,” said Cathey.

In his new role, “Soin will continue to drive growth in one of the fastest growing economies, supporting India’s digital transformation and the development of its domestic technology innovation capabilities,” Cathey added.

Soin said it is a privilege to return home and India has an enormous opportunity to drive the global digital transformation with its scale and resources.

“My objective is to partner with the Indian ecosystem to accelerate this transformation using Qualcomm’s technology innovations across sectors,” he added.

Earlier, under Vagadia, Qualcomm strengthened its position in India as an ecosystem enabler and leader in wireless technologies, built important relationships with stakeholders towards the roll out of 4G and 5G in the country, and expanded its presence in industry segments like Automotive and IoT. (IANS)