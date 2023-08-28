New Delhi– The Board of Directors of RIL, at its meeting held on Monday, on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and recommended to the shareholders for approval of appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as Non-Executive Directors of the Company.

Their appointment will take effect from the date they assume office after approval by the shareholders.

The Board of Directors also accepted the resignation of Nita Ambani from the Board respecting her decision to devote her energies and time to guide and enable Reliance Foundation (RF) to make even greater impact for India. The Board of Directors appreciated Nita Ambani for her leadership of Reliance Foundation as its Founder Chairperson.

Over the years, RF has made considerable progress in its mission of nurturing and empowering marginalised and under-resourced communities in India. They lauded Nita Ambani’s request to focus even more on strengthening Reliance Foundation as it embarks on a mission to achieve even greater societal transformation by undertaking a host of new programmes and initiatives.

As the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani will attend all the RIL Board meetings as a permanent invitee to the Board so that the Company can continue to benefit from her advice.

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani have been closely involved with and are leading and managing key businesses of RIL over the last few years including retail, digital services and energy and materials businesses. They also serve on the boards of the key subsidiaries of RIL. Their appointment to the Board of RIL will enable RIL to gain from their insights and infuse new ideas, the Board opined. (IANS)