New Delhi– Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday urged the country’s engineers to consider the German model of specialisation and certification in specific areas in order to accelerate growth in innovation.

Addressing the technocrats on Engineers Day, the minister pointed out that India’s National Education Policy, introduced in 2020, has opened doors for lateral changes in education, allowing students to explore diverse fields midstream.

“This flexibility will lead to a more skilled and diverse workforce,” he observed.

Goyal also called upon the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) and the Institution of Engineers (India) (IEI) to conduct a study on international practices that restrict the participation of Indian engineering firms in global projects.

The Minister said that the government would then explore reciprocal actions based on this research study to ensure a level playing field for Indian engineers and businesses.

He exhorted the engineering community to achieve the USD100 billion export target in engineering services, design, construction, and R&D by 2030.

Addressing the ‘Global Services Export Conclave on Design, Engineering, Construction, R&D and Environmental Services: Sustainable Energy, Transportation, and Infrastructure’, Goyal highlighted India’s growing global stature, as evidenced by the successful organisation of the G20 Summit 2023 under India’s Presidency.

He said that India’s voice is becoming the voice of not just the Global South but also the world now.

He urged Indian companies to expand globally, capturing new markets and leveraging India’s abundant talent pool of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics) graduates to become leading global companies in their sectors.

Regarding India’s stance on global trade, Goyal emphasised the country’s commitment to fair and balanced Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. He emphasised that India’s approach involves extensive consultations with stakeholders to ensure equitable deals that benefit the nation’s businesses, professionals, and MSMEs. The aim is to enter into an FTA which is a win-win for both countries, he added.

The minister also highlighted the importance of celebrating Engineers Day, emphasising that it inspires individuals and the nation to reach greater heights. The occasion serves as a moment for reflection on past achievements and a call for innovation and global leadership in accordance with the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a self-reliant and globally influential India, he added. (IANS)