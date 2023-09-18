New Delhi– Panos Panay, Windows’ chief product officer who also led the company’s Surface devices, on Monday announced he is leaving Microsoft after “19 incredible years”. Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of modern life, search, and devices, will take his place as the head of the Windows and Surface businesses.

Panay joined Microsoft in 2004 as a group programme manager and became the company’s chief product officer in 2018, where he led the development of Windows 11.

In 2021, Panay was promoted to executive vice president as part of the top leadership team under Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

“I’ve decided to turn the page and write the next chapter. I’m forever grateful for my time at Microsoft and the amazing people I had the honor to make products with,” Panay said in a post on X.

“Thank you, Panos, for your impact on our products, culture, company, and industry over the past two decades,” Nadella said in a statement.

“I’m grateful for your leadership, support, and all you’ve done for Microsoft and our customers and partners,” he added.

In an internal email, Rajesh Jha, Microsoft’s vice president of experience and devices, told employees that Panay has decided to leave the company.

More recently, as the leader of Windows, the team under Panay brought “amazing services and experiences to hundreds of millions with Windows 11 on innovative devices including those from our OEM partners”.

“Moving forward, we will double down on our strategy. These changes will be effective immediately with Panos’ help in the transition,” Jha wrote.

“He will be missed, and I am personally very grateful for his many contributions over the years,” he added. (IANS)