New Delhi– Prateek Maheshwari, Co-founder of edtech company PhysicsWallah, on Tuesday elected as the new Co-Chairman of India Edtech Consortium (IEC), which functions under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).Earlier this month, Ronnie Screwvala-founded edtech unicorn upGrad’s Co-founder and Managing Director, Mayank Kumar, said he was stepping down as Co-Chairperson of IEC to prioritise his responsibilities at upGrad.“To drive transformation, it is essential to reform teaching methods and stay current with technology and innovation. We will collaborate with key stakeholders to advance India’s educational goals and prioritize learners’ interests, making education equitable and accessible,” said Maheshwari.Edtech entities came together to set up an autonomous and an independent body called the India Edtech Consortium (IEC).The consortium aims to catalyse public-private efforts in a technology driven approach towards maximising teaching-learning outcomes. “Together we look forward to representing and growing the emerging edtech segment in the country. With value and impact creation at the core, we are confident of building a global champion out of India,” said IEC Chair Divya Gokulnath, Co-Founder, Byju’s.Other members of the IEC management committee are GV Ravishankar, MD, Sequoia Capital (now Peak XV Partners); Maheshwar Peri, Founder and Chairman, Careers 360; and Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO, Simplilearn. (IANS)