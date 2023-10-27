New Delhi– Unilever has announced changes to its Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE).

India born executive Priya Nair, currently Chief Marketing Officer, Beauty & Wellbeing, has been appointed President, Beauty & Wellbeing, replacing Fernando Fernandez.

Fernando, currently President of Unilever’s Beauty & Wellbeing Business Group, will replace Graeme Pitkethly, who announced his decision to retire from the company earlier this year. Fernando’s appointment is effective from January 1, 2024, and he will join the Board with effect from that date.

Prior to his current role of running one of Unilever’s fastest growing business groups, Fernando was responsible for Unilever’s business in Latin America.

As a result of these changes, from January 1, 2024, the ULE will include, among others, three Indian executives — Priya Nair; Rohit Jawa, President South Asia and CEO & Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever; and Nitin Paranjpe, Chief People and Transformation Officer. (IANS)