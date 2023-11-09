New Delhi– Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalised in Mexico City after reporting “feeling strange” during the delivery of a speech at an event, media reports said on Thursday.

He was hospitalised possibly due to a stroke, reports ‘The Independent’. The news was first reported by Mexico’s newspaper ‘Reforma’.

Wozniak, who left Apple in 1985, was attending a World Business Forum event in Mexico City’s Santa Fe neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Wozniak informed his wife he was “feeling strange” after his speech, and she became concerned after hearing his symptoms.

He initially refused to go to the hospital, but eventually agreed when his wife insisted, the report mentioned.

He remains in the hospital in “stable” health and is receiving “first-class treatment”, it added.

Wozniak is reported to be worth $100 million. He co-founded the fledgling Apple Computer company in 1976 with business partner Steve Jobs, who died in 2011.

He created the Apple I and Apple II computers, which were essential in the 1970s and 1980s personal computer revolution.

Recently, he announced the launch of his private space company, Privateer, joining the likes of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic. All these companies are working towards advancing space travel for private individuals. (IANS)