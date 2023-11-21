New Delhi– Enterprise software major Salesforce’s Chair and CEO Marc Benioff on Tuesday offered jobs to any OpenAI researcher who has tendered resignation and their immigration is impacted, as more than 500 OpenAI staffers threaten to quit after Microsoft hired former CEO Sam Altman and ex-president Greg Brockman.

In a post on X, Benioff said if your immigration is now impacted by Open AI on O1, H1B, or other visa, then Salesforce will match “full cash and equity OTE (open trade equity)” of those who quit OpenAI “to immediately join our Salesforce Einstein Trusted AI research team under Silvio Savarese”.

“Send me your cv directly to ceo@salesforce.com. Einstein is the most successful enterprise AI Platform completing 1 trillion predictive & generative transactions this week! Join our Trusted AI Enterprise Revolution,” the Salesforce CEO wrote.

Salesforce this year committed $500 million to invest in generative artificial intelligence (AI) startups.

The investment, an expansion from earlier $250 million to $500 million now, is part of its Generative AI Fund to support startups developing “responsible generative AI”.

According to Salesforce Ventures managing partner Paul Drews, it will help the company to “work with even more entrepreneurs, accelerating the development of transformative AI solutions for the enterprise”.

“We’re already seeing AI change the way the world works, and we’re excited to build on the momentum of our Generative AI fund,” Drews said in June.

Salesforce also announced AI Cloud, a suite of capabilities optimised for delivering trusted, open, and real-time generative experiences across all applications and workflows.

At the heart of AI Cloud is Einstein, the world’s first AI for CRM, which now powers over one trillion predictions per week across Salesforce’s applications. (IANS)