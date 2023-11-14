San Francisco– Enterprise software major Salesforce has appointed Denise Dresser, a long-time employee, as the new Slack CEO, after Lidiane Jones stepped down to become CEO at dating platform Bumble.

In a post on X, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said he couldn’t be more excited to share the news that Dresser is “our new CEO of Slack”.

“Dresser is an incredible business leader who has excelled at every level in her career at Salesforce,” Benioff wrote on X.

“Her record of success, most recently as president of Accelerated Industries and before that as EVP, Enterprise Sales, includes driving some of our most important customer success ever,” he posted.

Dresser thanked Jones for her leadership over the last year “and trust in me to take this next step”.

“You’ve laid an incredible foundation that sets Slack up for success for years to come. It’s an honour to move this work forward. I look forward to connecting with you – our customers, partners, and employees around the world,” Dresser posted on LinkedIn.

Jones will remain at Slack until the end of the year.

Earlier, women-first dating app Bumble appointed Jones as its new CEO, succeeding Whitney Wolfe Herd from January 2, 2024.

Jones has led teams and brought products to life across productivity, enterprise scalability and machine learning.

Before taking the helm as CEO at Slack, Jones was the EVP and GM for Salesforce Digital Experiences (including Marketing and Commerce Cloud).

Prior to Salesforce, Jones led Sonos’ software product team and spent nearly 13 years at Microsoft as a leader in a variety of products. (IANS)