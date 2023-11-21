New Delhi– X owner Elon Musk on Tuesday said that he is afraid of Microsoft taking full control of the momentum around artificial general intelligence (AGI), as it hired former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and former president Greg Brockman to lead its advanced AI research.

Saying that it has been a great week thanks to the amazing people with whom he has the honour to work, the tech billionaire said: “I am worried about Microsoft having unfettered ownership of AGI.”

After OpenAI Board member Ilya Sutskever, who was instrumental in Altman’s sacking, posted that he deeply regrets his participation in the board’s actions and he “never intended to harm OpenAI”, Musk replied to him, asking Why did he take such a drastic action.

“If OpenAI is doing something potentially dangerous to humanity, the world needs to know,” Musk asked Sutskever.

On Monday, Musk said that it is very important for the public to know why OpenAI’s board felt so strongly to sack Altman as CEO.

The X owner and earlier OpenAI investor said that he is very worried about the developments at the ChatGPT company as it is a matter of AI safety.

“Very important for the public to know why the board felt so strongly about their actions. If it was a matter of AI safety, that would affect all of Earth,” Musk posted on X.

“OpenAI is not publicly traded and all the money in the world won’t matter if AI goes wrong,” he added.

OpenAI was initially founded in 2015 by Altman, Musk, Sutskever and Greg Brockman (former OpenAI president who has also resigned) as a non-profit organisation with the goal to “advance digital intelligence in the way that is most likely to benefit humanity as a whole”. (IANS)