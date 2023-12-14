New Delhi– Consumer electronics major Lenovo on Thursday announced that it has invested $1 billion to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure solutions and launched new hybrid cloud platforms and services.

Lenovo unveiled ThinkAgile hyperconverged solutions and ThinkSystem servers that deliver accelerated performance, management, and efficiency capabilities, powered by the next generation of Intel Xeon Scalable Processors.

“With up to 15 per cent better performance, customers can leverage these solutions to reduce their IT footprint, achieve greater ROI, and deliver accurate business outcomes. These solutions are offered in a consumption model and seamlessly integrate with existing IT infrastructure for a dynamic hybrid AI approach,” Sumir Bhatia, President – AP, Lenovo ISG, said in a statement.

The next generation of Lenovo ThinkAgile hybrid cloud solutions and ThinkSystem servers with 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors feature built-in AI acceleration with Intel’s AMX technology — increasing efficiency while supporting AI inferencing and training on models up to 20 billion parameters, the company said.

“Our Hybrid AI solutions offer a scalable pathway for AI implementations, presenting cost-effective models that align seamlessly with the needs of diverse businesses in India,” said Amit Luthra, Managing Director – India, Lenovo ISG.

Optimized for AI, Lenovo ThinkAgile HX, MX and VX are engineered, turnkey hybrid cloud solutions with the new 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and an open ecosystem of partners, including Nutanix, Microsoft, and VMware.

The new ThinkAgile integrated hybrid cloud solutions offer industry-leading cloud software enabling new capabilities, faster backup and recovery, and reducing deployment time by up to 75 per cent, according to the company.

In addition to its advanced hybrid cloud platform, Lenovo is helping customers accelerate AI implementation through its new Professional Services for AI.

Powered by Lenovo’s vast knowledge base and global team of industry experts, the service is a single-vendor solution that helps organisations make sense of AI and guides them through the most effective, end-to-end IT deployments that are tailored to achieve desired business outcomes quickly. (IANS)