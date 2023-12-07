San Francisco– Microsoft has announced that it will be launching an extended security update (ESU) programme for Windows 10 after the support for the operating system (OS) ends in October 2025.

Similar to the Windows 7 ESU programme, Microsoft will continue to support the OS for three years beyond the 2025 cut-off date for consumers wanting to pay for it.

“While we strongly recommend moving to Windows 11, we understand there are circumstances that could prevent you from replacing Windows 10 devices before the EOS (end of support) date,” Jason Leznek, a member of Microsoft’s Windows Servicing & Delivery team, said in a blogpost.

“Therefore, Microsoft will offer Extended Security Updates,” he added.

The Windows 10 ESU programme, according to Leznek, only provides critical and important security updates. Patches for minor defects, feature requests, or other changes will not be considered, and technical help will be restricted to security issues.

Meanwhile, Microsoft now lets Windows 10 users try out the AI-powered Copilot feature, which was previously only available in Windows 11.

To use the feature, users with eligible devices will need to install a Release Preview build that includes access to the AI-powered Copilot.

Users will need to be enrolled in the Windows Insider tester programme to install the preview build and potentially try out Copilot on Windows 10 Home or Pro. (IANS)