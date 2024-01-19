New Delhi– Nifty ended its three-day losing streak as the global market took a breather. The index closed with gains of 160 points (+0.8 per cent) at 21,622, Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

All sectors ended in the green. Buying was seen in Oil & Gas, Metals and Financials.

Investors will track the results of key index heavyweights like Reliance, HUL, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank which will be released over the weekend, he said.

Vaibhav Vidwani, Research Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio said Nifty close on positive note while most of the sectors closed in the green today.

Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty Infra were up by 1.66 per cent and 1.61 per cent, respectively.

Robust numbers reported by companies fuelled optimism in the market.

Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Divis Lab, and ONGC were among the top Nifty gainers, while NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, and SBI Life Insurance were among the losers. (IANS)