New Delhi– As Amazon celebrates Alexa’s sixth anniversary in India, the company on Thursday said that there has been 200 per cent growth in Alexa-connected smart home devices in the country in the last three years.

With a surge in connected devices in the last three years, Amazon also noted that there is also a 100 per cent increase in requests to Alexa for controlling compatible smart home appliances such as smart lights, plugs, fans, TVs, security cameras, ACs, water heaters, and air purifiers.

“Since we launched Alexa and Echo smart speakers in India, the smart home sector has evolved significantly, and voice technology has played a massive role in this,” Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager, Amazon Devices, India, said in a statement. “Customers can easily set up a smart home by getting a compatible smart bulb and instantly control with Alexa, or get a smart plug to automate existing appliances. It’s clear that more people are seeing how setting up a smart home is not as complex as they had imagined,” he added.

Moreover, the company said that customers in India are also evolving in their smart home journey.

In the last year, usage of Alexa to control smart fans and smart ACs increased by 37 per cent, which is the highest among all smart home appliances. (IANS)