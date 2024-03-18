New Delhi– Mindsprint, a digital technology and business solutions company, on Monday appointed Nitesh Mirchandani as the company’s Chief Business Officer.

A Mumbai University graduate with a Master’s in Management from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, Nitesh “possesses an extensive background in engaging customers, transforming businesses, and managing teams successfully”, Mindsprint said in a statement.

In the new role, Nitesh will lead the strategy and execution for Mindsprint’s growth in their targeted markets, invest in building strong relationships with the customers, strengthen the partnerships with key technology and domain players, and focus on building the brand across the ecosystem.

Collaborating closely with technology and delivery teams, his role entails developing the go-to-market strategy for the evolving needs of customers. Nitesh has over two decades of experience encompassing diverse roles and sectors, the company said.

“At Mindsprint, we are dedicated to innovating purpose-built digital solutions to enable our customers to be future-ready. Nitesh’s appointment is a key milestone in advancing this commitment,” said Dharmender Kapoor, CEO of Mindsprint, in the statement.

“In his role as the Chief Business Officer, he will be responsible for the P&L, growth strategy, key market analysis, and most importantly, building and investing in our customer relationships. We are confident that his leadership will enable us to unlock new possibilities for our customers, empowering them to transform and succeed. We look forward to Nitesh’s valuable contributions to our journey of innovation and expansion,” he added.

Previously, Nitesh was the Global P&L Head for Life Sciences & Services vertical business unit at Birlasoft (part of the CK Birla Group). He had also held positions at Lanco Group and Intelligroup (now NTT Data). (IANS)