Mumbai– Essar Power Limited, India’s first private sector independent power producer, on Thursday announced the appointment of Ankur Kumar as the Chief Executive Officer of its renewable business division.

Kumar will play a key role in advancing Essar’s commitment to transitioning into green energy and establishing a robust renewable ecosystem in India.

With over 24 years of experience in renewable energy and public infrastructure sectors, Kumar brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role. Previously serving as the Chief Executive Officer at ACME Solar Holdings Pvt. Ltd., Kumar spearheaded the strategic expansion of the company into green hydrogen and ammonia businesses, while also enhancing their geographical footprint.

In his new role, Kumar will collaborate closely with the Essar Power board and leadership teams. Together, they will work towards building a strong portfolio in renewable energy and onboarding other crucial talents to drive forward Essar Power’s green energy initiatives.

Commenting on the appointment, Prashant Ruia, Director, Essar Capital, said, “Essar is aggressively pursuing its vision of transforming the sector landscapes to green. With Ankur Kumar joining us, we hope to further our plans in the renewable sector. His wealth of experience and demonstrated leadership quality will help drive Essar Power towards a more sustainable future.”

Commenting on his appointment, Kumar said, “I am excited to embark on this journey with Essar Power, as we work towards shaping a future powered by renewable energy solutions. Our collective efforts will play a significant role in driving positive change for generations to come.”

Kumar’s leadership tenure at TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis Co. Ltd. further highlights his proficiency in achieving business objectives, fostering high-performance teams, and delivering projects within budget and timeline.

Kumar is a distinguished alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Indore, where he obtained his MBA in finance and strategy. He also holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.) degree from Delhi University. (IANS)