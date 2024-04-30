New Delhi– Flipkart-owned online travel aggregator Cleartrip on Tuesday announced that Aditya Agarwal will step down as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) owing to personal reasons.

Akshat Mishra will take over as the new Head of Business Finance at the company.

Agarwal will remain with Cleartrip for a few months to facilitate a smooth transition, the company said in a statement.

“With two years of experience in the Cleartrip Business Finance team and eight years within the Flipkart Group, Mishra brings a deep understanding of both Cleartrip’s operations and the broader ecosystem in which it operates,” it added.

Agarwal worked for nine years at Cleartrip, wherein he was instrumental in shaping its financial strategy and organisational growth.

He played a pivotal role during the successful merger and subsequent integration of Cleartrip into the Flipkart Group.

“The transition reflects Cleartrip’s commitment to nurturing internal talent and ensuring continuity in its financial leadership,” said the company.

In April 2021, Flipkart acquired a majority stake in Cleartrip.

Cleartrip witnessed a nearly two-fold increase in its net loss in the financial year that ended March 31, 2023. (IANS)