New Delhi– First made-in-India surgical robotic system SSI Mantra, developed by SS Innovations, has successfully performed 100 robotic cardiac surgery procedures, the company announced on Thursday.

“Reaching this milestone with the SSI Mantra is another notch in SS Innovations’ strategic market expansion — transforming practices, enhancing access, and driving the widespread use of robotic surgery,” said Dr Sudhir Srivastava, Chairman and CEO, SS Innovations.

“The SSI Mantra’s innovative design, featuring a fifth arm capability, uniquely enables it to perform complex cardiac surgeries — a high-demand market previously without an effective robotic solution. Cardiac surgery often still requires a maximally invasive approach that involves splitting the patient’s sternum to gain access,” he added.

The advanced SSI Mantra system, used in more than 1,000 procedures globally, has successfully executed procedures such as Totally Endoscopic Coronary Artery Bypass (TECAB), Internal Mammary Artery (IMA) Takedown, Mitral Valve Replacement, and Bilateral Internal Mammary Artery (BIMA) Takedown.

The system aims for “precise execution, less trauma, reduced blood loss, quicker recoveries, and lower cost and superior overall outcomes,” Dr Srivastava said, adding that the company is anticipating US FDA and CE Mark approval in Europe in early 2025.

According to ResearchAndMarkets, the global surgical robotics market size was valued at $78.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $188.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.1 per cent from 2023 to 2032. (IANS)