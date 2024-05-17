Mumbai– Aligning with India’s data localisation norms, Google Cloud on Friday announced to bring its AI-powered security operations (SecOps) region to India.

The enterprises in the country can now store their Google security operations customer data in the Mumbai region.

“Today’s complex threat landscape, combined with talent shortages, requires immediate and innovative solutions. Gemini in Google Security Operations is a catalyst to supercharge our customers’ security operations, a game changer to drive operational excellence with Google’s AI at scale,” said Jyothi Prakash, India Head of Google Cloud Security.

With the new SecOps region in the country, Google Cloud can help more organisations, in both the private and public sectors, reap the benefits of secure cloud infrastructure, said the company.

Google Cloud’s security operations platform is designed to give security operations centre (SOC) teams a boost across their detection and response lifecycle.

To reduce toil and manual processes across security teams, Google Cloud has announced updates to Gemini in its security operations.

“AI-powered security operations help organisations reduce their cyber risk, get faster at detection and disruption of cyber threats and improve their efficiencies,” said Sangram Gayal, Partner and Managed Services Leader, Transformation at PwC India. (IANS)