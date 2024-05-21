New Delhi– Tech giant Microsoft has introduced a new category of Windows PCs designed for the artificial intelligence (AI) era.

Called ‘Copilot+ PCs’, these are the fastest and most intelligent Windows PCs ever built, the company said in a statement.

Starting at $999, the PCs come with new silicon capable of an incredible 40+ TOPS (trillion operations per second), all–day battery life and access to the most advanced AI models.

“These experiences come to life on a set of thin, light and beautiful devices from Microsoft Surface and our OEM partners Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Samsung, with availability starting on June 18,” said Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President, Consumer Chief Marketing Officer.

Connected to and enhanced by the large language models (LLMs) running in Azure Cloud in concert with small language models (SLMs), Copilot+ PCs can now achieve a level of performance never seen before.

“They are up to 20 times more powerful and up to 100 times as efficient for running AI workloads and deliver industry-leading AI acceleration,” said the company.

The Microsoft ‘Pluton Security’ processor will be enabled by default on all Copilot+ PCs for security.

“Now with Recall, you can access virtually what you have seen or done on your PC in a way that feels like having photographic memory,” the company informed.

Adobe’s flagship apps are coming to Copilot+ PCs, including Photoshop, Lightroom and Express and Illustrator, Premiere Pro and more will arrive this summer. (IANS)