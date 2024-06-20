New Delhi– AI-native sales operating system OrbitShift on Thursday said it has raised $7 million in seed funding led by Peak XV’s Surge and Stellaris Venture Partners.

OrbitShift said it plans to leverage the funding to expand its customer base and continue building for its customers.

Prior to this round, OrbitShift had raised a pre-seed round of $1.5 million, bringing the total funds raised to $8.5 million.

“Our AI-first, domain-centric approach has already empowered over 10 global companies, significantly enhancing their sales and marketing engine. This investment will fuel our mission by expanding our product footprint and geographical reach,” said Saurabh Mishra, Co-founder, and CEO, OrbitShift.

Its platform empowers the entire sales ecosystem including sales, pre-sales, sales operations, and marketing teams with account insights/actions, RFP/RFI response generation, key account planning, and targeted pitch content generation, comprehensively driving a coordinated go-to-market (GTM) motion.

OrbitShift said it has reduced research and sales planning time by 40-50 per cent.

According to Alok Goyal, Partner at Stellaris Venture Partners, enterprise sales involve selling holistic solutions – a mix of products and services – with long sales cycles and multiple stakeholders.

“This complexity presents an opportunity to build a generational AI-native software business, and we believe OrbitShift is poised to do just that,” he added. (IANS)