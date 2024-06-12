New Delhi– Starlink, the satellite internet service, is now present in 100 countries, said SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday.

“Starlink is now available in 100 countries!” Musk shared this in a post on X.

Sierra Leone in Africa is the 100th country to join the list. It is the 10th African nation to be connected to Starlink.

“This marks the 100th country, territory, or other market around the world where Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet is available,” Starlink shared on X.

Sierra Leone’s National Communications Authority (NATCA) approved Starlink’s licence, after about a year of technical evaluations that began in 2023.

Chief Minister David Moinina Sengeh reportedly called it a “pivotal step towards the government’s goal of universal connectivity and educational transformation”.

Last week, the company got approval from Sri Lanka to launch the satellite service.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said the launch “will revolutionise our connectivity, opening up new horizons, especially for our youth”.

In May, Musk launched Starlink in Indonesia and Fiji.

According to Musk, no long-term contract is required to order the high-speed internet service with Starlink.

It is “easy to order online in 2 minutes,” said Musk. (IANS)