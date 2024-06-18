New Delhi– In the era of artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, bio-tech and other emerging technologies, the US and India must remain at the forefront of technology to protect and defend their value systems, India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said here on Tuesday.

Addressing the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) roundtable organised by the industry body, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in the national capital, in the presence of his US counterpart Jake Sullivan, Doval highlighted the role of industry in technology and the progress of iCET since its inception.

“iCET has achieved more than what we could imagine,” said Doval, highlighting the progress made across the defence innovation roadmap and startups, while emphasising the importance of the growing semiconductor industry.

Sullivan mentioned three key buckets for technology partnerships — innovation, production and deployment — stressing the need for government support for the private sector.

“There exists bipartisan support for Indian industry in the US and building the ecosystem and supply chain manufacturing is the key to production,” he told industry leaders.

Both the NSAs acknowledged that the iCET, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in May 2022, would play a defining role in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“The core of iCET is about the idea of India and US being able to support each other and to encourage greater collaboration in the technology ecosystem, jointly innovate and find solutions to challenges,” said Sullivan.

The iCET represents a landmark agreement between the two countries on emerging technologies such as AI, semiconductors, biotech, and defence innovation.

At the event, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII said that under iCET, both countries are working on sectors such as AI, biotech, critical materials and minerals, semiconductors and others to help enable deeper engagement between the two nations. The CII said it will conduct a series of industry delegations to the US, starting this month.

Both NSAs assured that they welcome industry communications, highlighting specific issues, and due diligence will be done to resolve any barriers which hold back closer India-US ties. The US NSA arrived in India after attending and addressing the Peace Summit on Ukraine hosted by Switzerland over the last weekend. This is the first trip to India by a senior official of the Biden administration after PM Modi’s government returned to power for the record third term. (IANS)