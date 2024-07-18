Seoul– Samsung said on Thursday it has acquired the British artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge graph tech startup Oxford Semantic Technologies in a bid to strengthen its in-device AI capabilities.

The South Korean tech giant did not disclose financial terms of the deal, reports Yonhap news agency.

Established in 2017 by Oxford University professors Ian Horrocks, Boris Motik and Bernardo Cuenca Grau, Oxford Semantic Technologies specialises in cutting-edge knowledge representation and semantic reasoning technology.

Knowledge graph technology, which stores information as an interconnected web of related ideas, processes data similarly to human memory and reasoning. This technology is crucial for developing sophisticated and personalised AI solutions by integrating and connecting personal data on habits and usage patterns.

Oxford Semantic Technologies has successfully commercialised its knowledge graph technology, optimising data processing and enabling advanced reasoning both in the cloud and on-device.

Its AI-centric engine, RDFox, collaborates with organisations across Europe and North America in sectors such as finance, manufacturing and e-commerce.

Samsung said that Oxford Semantic Technologies’ expertise in knowledge graphs will significantly enhance its on-device AI technology, particularly in the latest Galaxy S24 smartphone series. This integration aims to offer a more personalised user experience while securing personal data on the device.

The technology will also be applicable across Samsung Electronics’ extensive product range, from mobile devices to TVs and home appliances. (IANS)