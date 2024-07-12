Kolkata– Congratulating the Adani Group for their commitment and perseverance for developing a world-class port in Kerala, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said that the performance of Vizhinjam Port will set a new benchmark, helping position the country on the top of the global maritime map.

Minister Sonowal officially welcomed the first mothership at the Vizhinjam Port on Friday, in the presence of Karan Adani, Managing Director, Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ), Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries.

“Vizhinjam International Seaport is India’s first deep-sea international container transhipment terminal. I would also like to congratulate APSEZ for their valuable contribution towards creating a modern port infrastructure, enabling reduction of logistics costs, saving of transit time and reducing our dependence on foreign transhipment ports,” said the minister.

“This port project demonstrates how a successful Public Private Partnership between the Centre, the private sector and the State can unleash the tremendous potential of our maritime sector,” Sonowal added.

The minister pointed to how the Vizhinjam port is strategically located close to the international EXIM Trade lanes.

“Its deep draught facility will offer many operational benefits to the users that will help in positioning the port as a preferred destination for the shipping lines and EXIM traders,” he said.

“I am sure that the Port’s capability to service mega-size container vessels, with other services that it offers, will provide stiff competition to existing transhipment hubs like Colombo and Singapore. I look forward to a positive shift of international transhipment cargo from Colombo and Singapore to this Port at Vizhinjam,” the minister noted.

“In the emerging geo-political scenario, impacting maritime trade, this Port will offer a viable alternative and an option to the major shipping lines to mitigate disruptions in the global supply chain,” Sonowal said.

With the arrival of the first mother ship, Adani Group’s Vizhinjam Port has catapulted India into the world port business as globally this port will rank 6th or 7th.

The second and third phase of the project is planned to be completed in 2028 and will be one of the greenest ports in the world.

“I congratulate the Adani Group for their commitment and perseverance to attain this remarkable feat of developing such an excellent port in Kerala. I am confident that the performance of the Vizhinjam International Seaport will set a new benchmark at par with the best in the world and help position the country on the top of the global maritime map,” the minister emphasised.

By 2028-29, when all four phases of this project are completed, the Kerala government and Adani Vizhinjam Port will have invested a total of Rs 20,000 crore in this outstanding example of a large-scale PPP project. (IANS)