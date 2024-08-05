Hyderabad– Global IT major Cognizant will expand its operations in Hyderabad by setting up a new centre, which is expected to create 15,000 new jobs.

The agreement for a one million square feet facility was concluded on Monday after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, who are currently on a visit to the United States, called on Cognizant leadership in New York.

The new facility will focus on various advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital engineering, and cloud solutions.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) here, the foundation for this agreement was laid out during the Davos visit of the Chief Minister and his delegation earlier this year.

The company’s proposed facility will be designed to accommodate 20,000 employees. This decision underscores Cognizant’s commitment to leveraging Hyderabad’s rich talent pool and robust infrastructure to support its global operations.

The announcement came after a meeting the Chief Minister and IT Minister had with a high-level delegation of Cognizant headed by CEO Ravi Kumar. The discussions highlighted the strategic importance of Hyderabad as a growing hub for technology and innovation in India.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Hyderabad, a city that continues to demonstrate its strengths as a technology and innovation hub,” a statement from CMO quoted Ravi Kumar as saying.

The new centre will enable Cognizant to better serve global clients and continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions in IT services and consulting.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated Cognizant for its expansion plans, emphasizing the government’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for IT and business services.

“The expansion of Cognizant’s operations in Hyderabad is a testament of confidence in the city’s growing reputation as a global destination for technology companies,” said the Chief Minister.

Minister Sridhar Babu highlighted the significance of this expansion, saying, “Hyderabad’s vibrant tech ecosystem continues to attract leading global companies. Cognizant’s decision to establish a new centre strengthens our position as a leading IT hub.” (IANS)