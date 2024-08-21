New Delhi– In a fillip to the government’s chip manufacturing vision, semiconductor company Suchi Semicon on Wednesday said it is set to inaugurate an assembly and testing (OSAT) plant in Gujarat by November this year with an investment of $100 million.

Spanning an initial area of 30,000 square feet, the plant will have the capacity to produce up to 3 million chips per day, generating up to 1,200 jobs, the company said in a statement.

The facility will focus on advanced semiconductor assembly and testing, in line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Suchi Semicon said it has also collaborated with Gujarat Technological University and SVNIT to develop a skilled workforce for the semiconductor industry.

“Our goal is to address the growing global demand for semiconductors while also reducing supply chain inefficiencies. By creating up to 1,200 local jobs and leveraging cutting-edge technology, we aim to offer competitive pricing and high-quality services on the global stage,” said Ashok Mehta, Founder of Suchi Semicon.

This approach will reduce supply chain lead times and logistical costs, benefiting companies with design operations in India.

“With this investment, we’re not just scaling up production but also empowering the local community through job creation and skill development,” said Shetal Mehta, Co-Founder of Suchi Semicon.

The Surat-based plant will serve key sectors such as consumer electronics, automobiles, telecommunications and wearables.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day address to the nation, said the country has the potential to fulfil the dream of developing a ‘Made in India’ chip for every piece of equipment.

Semiconductors, modern technologies and artificial intelligence are “inextricably linked to our future and we have started working on the Indian Semiconductor Mission.”

The first indigenously-developed chip is set to arrive in the country by the end of this year.

While India is growing in stature in the field of manufacturing across sectors, the country also has the necessary talent to design quality products, including chips. (IANS)