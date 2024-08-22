Mumbai– As AI adoption surges among Indian enterprises towards digital transformation, IT major Tech Mahindra and tech giant Google Cloud on Thursday announced a strategic partnership to boost generative AI (gen AI) adoption and lead digital transformation for various entities of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).

Tech Mahindra will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to enhance various aspects of engineering, supply chain, pre-sales, and after-sales services for M&M.

“The partnership with Google Cloud is a step forward in setting new customer experience benchmarks by leveraging the power of AI-based insights,” said Rucha Nanavati, Chief Information Officer at Mahindra Group.

Google Cloud will support M&M in detecting anomalies during the manufacturing process — ensuring zero breakdowns, optimizing energy efficiency, enhancing vehicle safety, improving reliability, and ultimately elevating the overall customer experience.

“Google Cloud is committed to providing companies like M&M with our trusted, secure cloud infrastructure, and advanced AI tools,” said Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country MD at Google Cloud.

M&M and Tech Mahindra will also use Google Cloud’s AI technologies to develop AI-powered applications for critical business areas. In addition, Tech Mahindra will manage various workloads, including enterprise applications and workloads for simulators.

Atul Soneja, Chief Operating Officer, Tech Mahindra, said that this move reiterates the commitment to helping enterprises scale at speed, offering them opportunities to unlock new value and grow their businesses through AI and ML-based insights.

In today’s interconnected world, having access to integrated data platforms and cloud-based solutions can be a game-changer for driving innovation and gaining valuable insights, he added.

In 2023, Tech Mahindra established a delivery centre in Guadalajara, Mexico, dedicated to providing Google Cloud-centric solutions and help customers modernise their infrastructure and manage workloads by leveraging differentiated accelerators, Cloud Native, and Open-Source technologies. (IANS)