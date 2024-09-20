New Delhi– Edtech firm Physics Wallah (PW) on Friday said it has secured $210 million in its Series B funding round, which takes the company’s valuation to $2.8 billion.

The funding round was led by Hornbill Capital, with significant participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, and existing investors GSV and WestBridge.

Physics Wallah said it will use the funds to scale operations, with a key focus on consolidation in the education market. It plans to pursue inorganic expansion, enter the K-12 formal education segment, enhance its content and publication offerings, and explore mergers with community-driven education platforms across categories.

“This investment is not just a validation of our efforts to democratise education and make quality education accessible to every student in India, but also a testament to the impact we have created over the years,” said Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of Physics Wallah.

Physics Wallah produces 9,500 hours of educational content every week with a student base across 18,808 pin codes, accounting for almost 98 per cent of pin codes in the country.

Prateek Maheshwari, Co-founder of Physics Wallah, said the focus has been on creating value for our students and ensuring their success.

“This comes on the back of strong sustainable YoY growth. In fact, FY25 is going to be the year of largest absolute profitability for the PW Group,” he mentioned.

According to Manoj Thakur, Founder of Hornbill Capital, said they are thrilled to lead this round of investment and support PW in its mission to provide quality education at affordable prices through the use of cutting-edge technology.

PW was founded in 2020, and now offers more than 4.6 crore students via its 112 YouTube channels in five vernacular languages. (IANS)