New Delhi– As rising cloud and AI adoption trigger demand for more data centres, the United States currently leads with 5,388 data centres globally, 10 times more than China and most European countries, data showed on Tuesday, as India gears up for a data centre boom.

As per data presented by Stocklytics.com, the US constitutes 70 per cent more than the next 10 largest data centre markets combined.

Germany at second spot has 520 data centres and the UK is third with 512 such facilities. China is the fourth player in the global data centre landscape with 449 listed data centres.

Canada, France, and Australia follow with 336, 315, and 307 data centres, respectively.

As per Cloudscene data, Japan is the last country on the top 10 list, with 219 operational data centres.

The surge of AI technologies, which require significant computing power and storage, has fuelled the data centre boom, helping the market grow by 52 per cent since 2017 and hit a $416 billion value.

The global data centre market is likely to grow by a CAGR of 8.45 per cent in the following years and become a half-a-trillion-dollar industry by 2027.

As per Statista Market Insights, the US data centre market will generate over $120 billion, or about 30 per cent of total market revenue, in 2024.

India is fast catching up with the global data centre market. The country has the potential to add another 500 MW data centre capacity over next the four years.

The data centre sector doubled from 540 MW in 2019 to 1,011 MW in 2023, making India among the fastest-growing markets globally.

The sector, expected to grow at a CAGR of 26 per cent over the next three years, is attracting considerable attention from a wide range of investors, from growth stage private equity (PEs) to long-term pension and sovereign wealth funds.

India saw 21 per cent growth in data centre absorption in the first half this year as demand for edge data centres surged from tier 2 and 3 cities, according to Savills India. (IANS)