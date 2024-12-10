New Delhi– Google has announced to help Indian developers build more from its Maps platform, like free access to Routes, Places, and Environment application programming interfaces (APIs) and software development kits (SDKs).

Starting March 1, 2025, the developers will have free access to Maps, Routes, Places, and Environment products up to a monthly limit, allowing them to integrate various products like Places Nearby and Dynamic Street View without upfront costs.

“In India, this means that instead of the fixed $200 monthly credit we offer today, developers can soon access up to $6,800 worth of free usage every month, distributed across all products,” said Tina Weyand, Senior Director of Product Management, Google Maps Platform.

This will give developers the flexibility to build better solutions and experiment with Google APIs and SDKs at no cost.

With the expanded free usage, developers only pay if they exceed the limit.

“And further, Maps Embed API and Maps SDK – some of our most popular products – will continue to have unlimited free usage,” said the company.

Google Maps Platform has helped developers in India build useful, innovative experiences – powering everything from delivery to travel apps.

“In India, our coverage spans over 7 million kilometers of roads, 300 million buildings, and 35 million businesses and places,” Weyand informed.

“We continue to build solutions that meet complex local needs by harnessing the power of AI, like Address Descriptors, which was pioneered in India to help developers show addresses in the unique local format, and features like the Air Quality API, which offers robust and reliable air quality data,” she noted.

The tech giant recently introduced India-specific pricing for Google Maps Platform. This includes up to 70 per cent lower pricing on most APIs, and a collaboration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) which offers developers up to 90 per cent off on select Google Maps Platform APIs.

As a result of these changes, many developers have seen their bills decrease by more than half, with smaller developers seeing even larger reductions, said the company.

“This pricing update has reinforced Google Maps Platform’s value as a strategic partner. By keeping tech operating costs low, it has enabled us to scale operations without concerns about rising expenses, ensuring long-term sustainability for our platform,” said Praful Poddar, Chief Product Officer, Shiprocket. (IANS)