Mumbai– The domestic benchmark indices ended flat on Thursday as selling was seen in IT, FMCG, metal, media, and private bank sectors on Nifty.

Adani Ports was the top gainer. At closing, Adani Ports’ shares surged over 5 per cent to Rs 1,243.90. Adani Green Energy closed Rs 33.20 up, at Rs 1,064.30 apiece.

Sensex settled at 78,472.48, marginally down by 0.39 points, and Nifty ended at 23,750.20, up by 22.55 points or 0.10 per cent.

Nifty Bank ended at 51,170.70 down by 62.30 points, or 0.12 per cent. The Nifty Midcap 100 index closed at 57,125.70 after rising 67.80 points, or 0.12 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index closed at 18,728.65, after dropping 4 points, or 0.02 per cent.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), 1,639 shares ended in green and 2,329 shares in red, whereas there was no change in 106 shares.

According to experts, on the last expiry day of the year, the domestic market remained flat throughout the day amidst holidays in peer markets and a lack of major domestic or global triggers. Auto shares saw gains from recent corrections.

On the sectoral front, buying was seen in the Auto, PSU Bank, Financial service, Pharma, Realty, Energy, Infra, and Commodities sectors on Nifty.

In the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Ultra Tech Cement, Power Grid, HCL Tech, SBI, and Tata Steel were the top gainers in the Sensex pack. Titan, Asian Paints, Zomato, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, and Reliance were the top losers.

“Concerns over FII outflows and the depreciating rupee persist, given the strengthening US dollar index and worries about potential adverse tariffs and concerns over rate cuts in 2025, held the muted market trend,” an expert said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 2,454.21 crore on December 24, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 2,819.25 crore on the same day. (IANS)