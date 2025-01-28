New Delhi– Global electronics giant Samsung on Tuesday said it would further boost investment in the research and development efforts in India, as domestic consumers are keen to adopt latest technologies and innovations, making the country a top priority for the company.

TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Experience division at Samsung, said that given the importance of the company’s research centres in Noida and Bengaluru, their role is bound to grow and “we will continue to upgrade their contribution”.

“India is a very important country for Samsung in both Galaxy AI development and sales, and will always remain our top priority,” Roh said after the launch of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S25 series.

He further stated that young Indian consumers are mobile-savvy, and more open to new innovative technologies.

“We have the largest research presence in India in a single country. We have the largest human resources and other resources in Noida and Bengaluru, and so in these research centres, we are developing, upgrading and differentiating features for Galaxy AI and also for other Galaxy products,” he added.

The research centres in India also work on the development of the features based on the local languages, including Hindi.

In Galaxy S25 this time, from the very beginning of the launch, the Google Gemini Live would be provided in Korean, English and Hindi.

“So, we are starting with these three languages for Galaxy S25 Gemini Live, and then we’ll expand to other languages as well. So once again, you can see the importance of the Indian market to us, as well as the contribution that is being made by the Indian resource centres,” Roh noted.

On Samsung’s flagship S25 series, Roh said, the phone marks the beginning of multiple AI agents who will understand the consumer needs and provide personalized services.

“Based on multi-modality, Samsung will present a new paradigm of interactions between users and devices, enabling the most natural mobile phone experience ever, as if you’re talking to your friend. All of this has been made possible and optimised by Samsung’s open collaboration philosophy, under which we have kept up long-standing partnerships with industry-leading innovative companies,” Roh said.

He reiterated Samsung’s commitment to privacy by underscoring the fact that AI-related data and information on the cloud will not be used for training and advertising purposes.

The company recently announced that consumers can pre-order Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 in India. Galaxy S25 series starts at Rs 80,999 and goes all the way to Rs. 1.65 lakh for the top Ultra model. (IANS)