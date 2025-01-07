Mumbai– As more clarity emerged around HMPV amid increased surveillance across the country, India’s domestic benchmark indices closed higher on Tuesday amid positive global cues while buying was seen in metal, media, energy, commodities, PSU bank, financial service, pharma and FMCG sectors.

Sensex ended at 78,199.11, up by 234.12 points, or 0.30 per cent, and Nifty settled at 23,707.90, up by 91.85 points or 0.39 per cent.

Nifty Bank ended at 50,202.15, up by 280.15 points, or 0.56 per cent. The Nifty Midcap 100 index closed at 56,869.3 after rising 502.35 points, or 0.89 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index closed at 18,673.45 after rising 248.20 points, or 1.35 per cent.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), 2,627 shares ended in green and 1,356 shares in red, whereas there was no change in 103 shares.

According to market experts, amid positive global cues indicating no major concerns regarding HMPV, the domestic market partially recovered from yesterday’s sharp sell-off but traded within a range ahead of the critical first advance estimates for India’s FY25 GDP.

“In the near term, the market is expected to remain cautious, awaiting signs of earnings recovery during the upcoming result season, while also dealing with ongoing FII selling which is driven by the strengthening dollar, rising US bond yields, and reduced expectations of further rate cuts,” they noted.

On the sectoral front, auto, IT and consumption segments were major losers.

In the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement, L&T, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Sun Pharma and SBI were the top gainers. Whereas Zomato, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and Bajaj Finserv were the top losers.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 2,575.06 crore on January 6 and domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 5,749.65 crore on the same day.

“As the market approaches critical support and resistance levels, investors are advised to monitor price action closely and adopt a cautious stance in the coming sessions,” said experts. (IANS)