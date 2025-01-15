New Delhi– Social media giant Meta on Wednesday apologised to the Indian government over its Co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s remarks on the 2024 General Elections, saying it was an “inadvertent error” on Zuckerberg’s part and India remains an “important country” for them.

The company was set to be summoned by a Parliamentary panel over “incorrect and irresponsible” remarks by its founder Zuckerberg and for “spreading misinformation”.

In a post on X social media platform, Meta India said that “Mark’s observation that many incumbent parties were not re-elected in 2024 elections holds true for several countries, BUT not India”.

“We would like to apologise for this inadvertent error. India remains an incredibly important country for @Meta and we look forward to being at the heart of its innovative future,” the company wrote.

Zuckerberg, in a recent podcast, claimed that most of the incumbent governments across the democracies saw the erosion of public trust during the COVID-19 pandemic and this eventually led to their ouster in the 2024 elections.

Union Minister for I&B and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, had slammed Zuckerberg’s remarks about Indian elections.

While fact-checking his statements, the Union Minister said that last year’s elections in India were rather a reaffirmation of people’s trust in PM Modi-led NDA for a record third time.

“PM Modi’s decisive 3rd-term victory is a testament to good governance and public trust,” he added.

The Union Minister also dropped a piece of advice for the Meta and its chief, urging them to uphold the facts and truth.

“Meta, it’s disappointing to see misinformation from Mr. Zuckerberg himself. Let’s uphold facts and credibility,” Vaishnaw wrote.

Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP and the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, had said that the Parliamentary panel under him will soon serve a notice to the Meta for “spreading misinformation” and seek an apology.

“Misinformation in any democratic country tarnishes its image. The organisation will have to apologise to the Indian Parliament and the people for this mistake,” he had posted on X. (IANS)