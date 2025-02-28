Seoul– Google has requested the South Korean government to allow the US tech giant to transfer the country’s high-precision map data overseas, following failed attempts earlier on two occasions, officials said on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Google submitted an application to the state-run National Geographic Information Institute on Feb. 18, seeking approval for the transfer of 1:5,000 scale high-precision map data to its data centres abroad, reports Yonhap news agency.

Currently, Google provides South Korean maps using publicly available lower-resolution 1:25,000 scale map data combined with aerial and satellite imagery. This results in lower-quality mapping services compared with domestic map service providers.

Google previously made similar requests in 2007 and 2016, but the South Korean government rejected them due to national security concerns, citing potential exposure of military bases and other sensitive facilities.

In 2016, the government proposed conditions requiring Google to blur out sensitive sites or host the data on domestic servers, which Google refused.

This time, Google has expressed a willingness to comply with the blurring and has requested coordinate data for security facilities. The added request for coordinate data has raised concerns within the government’s security community.

The government will conduct an internal review and begin deliberations. Under regulations, a decision must be delivered to Google within 60 days, with a possible extension of another 60 days if necessary.

“Due to security concerns, the opinions of the defence ministry and the National Intelligence Service will be crucial in discussions,” a government official said.

Last December, South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group said it will join hands with Google to strengthen its automotive software system and deliver next-generation navigation and infotainment experiences for drivers, according to the report. (IANS)