New Delhi– NITI Aayog on Wednesday released a detailed report on the impact of quantum computing on national security, emphasising that quantum technology is not just a scientific breakthrough but also a competition for future global power.

It has the potential to influence defence, intelligence, economic security, and overall national resilience.

Quantum computing is expected to bring major changes in security strategies, from breaking encryption systems to developing advanced weaponry, NITI Aayog said.

Countries that successfully develop quantum technology will have a significant strategic advantage.

The report highlights global investments in quantum computing. The United States has invested $5 billion, while China leads with $15 billion.

Europe has allocated $1.2 billion, and India has $0.75 billion invested in the sector so far.

The US quantum ecosystem benefits from strong government funding and private sector involvement, with major tech companies like Google and IBM leading the way.

On the other hand, China has made massive investments in quantum research and is integrating these technologies into its military and intelligence systems.

NITI Aayog has suggested several steps to strengthen India’s position in quantum technology.

The report recommends creating a dedicated task force to monitor global developments, assessing risks to critical national systems, and establishing guidelines for crypto agility so that industries can quickly adapt to new encryption methods.

It also suggests that India should form partnerships with other countries to accelerate the adoption of quantum technologies.

Meanwhile, the government last year announced that centre will unveil startups selected for support under the newly-established guidelines as part of the National Quantum Mission.

The selected startups, pioneering innovation in fields like quantum communication, computing, sensing, and materials, were chosen through a stringent evaluation process.

According to the Science and Technology Ministry, these pioneering ventures are set to play a crucial role in strengthening India’s quantum ecosystem by tackling key technological challenges and boosting economic growth. (IANS)