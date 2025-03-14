New Delhi– Leading consumer electronics brand Nothing said on Friday it will continue to add more workforce in India, as it has always believed in working with the local economy to provide the necessary boost.

India will play a pivotal role in the global smartphone industry in the years to come, and Nothing is committed to accelerating its ‘Make in India’ initiatives and boosting domestic production.

Nothing’s Co-founder Carl Pei has just announced to hire two Chief of Staff to run the company in the US and in India.

“This is all in line with our larger plan of ensuring India’s key status in the scheme of things,” said Pranay Rao, Head of Marketing, India, Nothing.

“We currently have 500 employees in our Chennai factory, of which 95 per cent are women, 800+ employees in the Noida factory and 80+ employees on-role across functions.

“As we scale we will continue to add more workforce,” Rao noted.

The London-headquartered company just launched Nothing Phone (3a) series which has been strategically priced keeping the Indian consumers in mind.

“Starting at Rs 22,999, the Phone (3a) is what we expect will get the general consumers ticking who are looking for good overall performance with a best-in-class camera module,” said Rao.

On the other hand, if I talk about the Pro version, “we are hoping that those with inclination towards photography will make the pick considering the introduction of the 50 MP Periscope lens with Sony LYTIA 600 sensor which delivers lossless in-sensor zooming at up to 6x and when boosted with AI clarity-enhancing algorithms, it unlocks 60x ultra zoom,” he added.

It is also important to note that the Pro version also starts at a sub-Rs 30,000 price point with its unique design.

Further, the company has seen an increasing inclination towards AI features and for that purpose, it has introduced Essential Space.

Essential Space is a new, AI-powered hub for notes, ideas, and inspirations. Taking the friction out of logging and recalling content, it can capture, process and remember – just like a second memory.

“I think the biggest USP of the Phone 3a Pro is its camera coupled with the unique design. On the Pro Version, Flagship telephoto zoom meets ultimate versatility with Phone (3a) Pro’s powerful periscope zoom,” said Rao.

The high-resolution 50MP sensor delivers lossless in-sensor zooming at up to 6x and when boosted with AI clarity-enhancing algorithms, it unlocks 60x ultra zoom. Where Phone (3a) Pro surpasses even flagship smartphones is its telemacro capture. Able to focus as close as 15cm from a subject, it breaks through periscope limitations that hold back flagship phones. (IANS)