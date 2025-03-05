New Delhi– The vision of investing in people stands on three pillars — education, skill, and healthcare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, urging all stakeholders to step forward and invest more in these areas as the next phase of development requires it.

Addressing the post-budget webinar on employment via video conferencing, PM Modi said this year’s Union Budget serves as a blueprint for India’s future.

The investments have been prioritised equally across infrastructure, industries, people, economy, and innovation.

Underlining that capacity building and talent nurturing are foundational for the nation’s progress, PM Modi stressed this is essential for the country’s economic success and forms the basis of every organisation’s success.

“India’s education system is undergoing a significant transformation after several decades,” he said, emphasising key initiatives such as the National Education Policy, the expansion of IITs, the integration of technology into the education system, and the utilisation of AI’s full potential.

Underlying efforts like the digitisation of textbooks and the availability of learning materials in 22 Indian languages, the PM said “these mission-mode efforts have enabled India’s education system to align with the needs and parameters of the 21st-century world”.

Highlighting that since 2014, the government has provided skill training to over 3 crore youth, the Prime Minister mentioned the upgrade of 1,000 ITIs and the establishment of 5 Centres of Excellence.

He emphasised the goal of equipping youth with training that meets the needs of industries.

“With the help of global experts, efforts are being made to ensure that Indian youth can compete at the world level,” said PM Modi.

The PM underlined the critical role of industry and academia in these initiatives and urged industries and educational institutions to understand and fulfil each other’s needs, providing youth with opportunities to adapt to the rapidly changing world, gain exposure, and access platforms for practical learning.

Highlighting the launch of the PM-Internship Scheme to provide youth with new opportunities and practical skills, he stressed the importance of ensuring maximum industry participation at every level in this initiative.

Touching upon the medical field, PM Modi mentioned the addition of 10,000 new medical seats in this budget and a target of adding 75,000 seats in the medical field over the next five years has been set. (IANS)