Apple May Shift Entire iPhone Assembly for U.S. Market to India by Next Year: Report

New Delhi– Apple is reportedly planning to move the entire assembly of iPhones destined for the U.S. market to India as early as next year, marking a significant shift in its global manufacturing strategy, according to the Financial Times.

This move would further reduce Apple’s reliance on China amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and efforts to diversify its supply chain. The final decision will depend on how quickly India can scale up its manufacturing infrastructure and the progress of trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has consistently urged Apple to reduce its manufacturing footprint in China due to ongoing trade disputes. Recent reports suggest that tariff discussions between the two countries remain in progress.

Meanwhile, Apple’s contract manufacturers in India are already expanding production. Foxconn’s new facility in Bengaluru is set to become operational this month and could eventually produce up to 20 million iPhones annually at full capacity.

India has become an increasingly vital part of Apple’s supply chain. Approximately 70% of Apple’s exports from India are driven by its iPhone production, with Tamil Nadu-based Foxconn accounting for nearly half of those shipments. Exports from Foxconn’s India facility have surged over 40% compared to the same period last year.

Apple’s iPhone production in India has reached record levels, with devices worth $22 billion assembled over the past year, according to earlier reports. India now accounts for nearly 20% of Apple’s global iPhone output, underscoring the country’s growing importance in the company’s manufacturing plans.

The Indian market itself is also a bright spot for Apple. In the first quarter of 2025, over 3 million iPhones were shipped within India—a record for the company. This growth has been fueled by affordability programs, including no-cost EMIs, cashback offers, and discounts from online retailers.

Industry experts project Apple’s annual growth in India to remain steady at around 10-15% this year.

“With manufacturing ramping up and local demand accelerating, India is rapidly becoming a key pillar of Apple’s global strategy,” analysts noted. (Source: IANS)