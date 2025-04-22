Ericsson to Begin Antenna Manufacturing in India to Support ‘Make in India’ Initiative

New Delhi— Swedish telecom giant Ericsson announced plans on Tuesday to begin manufacturing antennas in India as part of the country’s Make in India initiative. The company will collaborate with homegrown VVDN Technologies to drive innovation, growth, and global supply capabilities.

By June, Ericsson will fully localize production of its Ericsson Antenna System (EAS) passive antennas for the Indian market.

This strategic move is aimed at accelerating time-to-market, strengthening partnerships with local suppliers, and enhancing flexibility to meet customer needs — all while contributing to India’s digital transformation, the company said in a statement.

“At Ericsson, antennas are critical — they’re the gateway to enhanced network performance and innovation,” said Mikael Eriksson, Head of Ericsson Antenna System. “Expanding production in India improves our ability to deliver advanced technology faster and closer to where next-generation networks are being built.”

The initiative supports India’s rapid 5G rollout and enhances Ericsson’s ability to respond to regional and global market demands. The India expansion also adds to Ericsson’s global manufacturing footprint, which includes facilities in Mexico, Romania, and China, further diversifying and strengthening its supply chain.

“This expansion reflects our long-term commitment to India’s industrial and digital future,” said Nitin Bansal, Managing Director of Ericsson India. “By localizing production, we ensure faster deployment, greater agility, and stronger resilience against supply disruptions.”

In addition to meeting domestic demand, a significant share of antennas produced in India will be exported, positioning India as a key hub in Ericsson’s global supply network. The localized production will also foster closer collaboration with regional customers and partners.

Ericsson has been present in India for over 120 years, beginning in 1903 with the delivery of manual switches to the Indian government. In 1994, it became the first telecom company to manufacture in India, helping drive the country’s mobile revolution.

As a 5G leader, Ericsson continues to work closely with Indian telecom providers to deploy high-performance networks across the country. (Source: IANS)