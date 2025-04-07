Google to Support 20 AI-Driven Indian Startups

New Delhi— Tech giant Google announced on Monday that it will support 20 Indian startups through the second edition of its ‘Google for Startups Accelerator: Apps’ program.

Backed by Google Play, the initiative is designed to help app-based startups in India harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and scale their products more effectively.

The accelerator program is being conducted in collaboration with the MeitY Startup Hub, whose support, Google noted, has been instrumental in expanding the initiative’s reach and impact.

In a statement, Google described India’s startup and developer ecosystem as a “hotbed of innovation” and expressed pride in contributing to its growth.

Through this accelerator, the U.S.-based tech leader aims to equip emerging app startups with advanced AI tools, expert guidance, and mentorship from top Google engineers and researchers.

The three-month program is open to Indian startups that are already using AI or are looking to integrate AI into their apps.

“To be eligible, startups must have a published app on the Play Store, be incorporated in India, and have secured funding between the Seed and Series A stages,” said Paul Ravindranath, Program Manager, Google for Startups Accelerator India.

The second cohort will have a strong focus on AI, acknowledging its increasing significance in the future of app development.

Through personalized mentorship and collaboration with Google experts, selected startups will receive support to strengthen their AI capabilities, enhance user experiences, improve security, and drive user growth.

Google noted that the first cohort of 20 startups experienced significant advancements in technology, design, and user engagement, thanks to hands-on mentorship and access to Google’s tools and resources.

The upcoming cohort will receive similar support, including custom performance reports to help them succeed on Google Play.

Applications are open until May 15, and the program is set to kick off in July with a week-long bootcamp. During the application window, interested startups can attend weekly virtual open forums every Thursday to learn more and ask questions, the company added. (Source: IANS)