Government Completes Auction of Two More Coal Mines

New Delhi— The Ministry of Coal has signed development and production agreements with the successful bidders of two additional coal mines—Marwatola-II and Namchik West—under the 11th round of commercial auctions, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

These agreements mark another milestone in India’s ongoing push toward self-reliance in coal production, the statement noted.

Singhal Business Private Limited secured the Marwatola-II block, while PRA Nuravi Coal Mining Private Limited won the bid for Namchik West.

Of the two coal blocks, one is fully explored and the other partially explored. Together, they are expected to generate an estimated annual revenue of ₹106.14 crore, based on a combined Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) of approximately 0.34 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The operationalization of these mines will require a capital investment of around ₹55 crore.

In terms of employment, the two mines are projected to create approximately 460 direct and indirect jobs, contributing to the socio-economic development of their respective regions.

Earlier, on March 24, the Ministry announced the successful auction of 12 coal mines, which included eight fully explored and four partially explored blocks across five states.

These 12 mines are projected to generate annual revenue of ₹3,330 crore (excluding partially explored mines) and attract capital investments totaling around ₹2,319 crore. Additionally, they are expected to create approximately 20,902 job opportunities, significantly boosting economic development in coal-rich regions.

The mines are located in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha.

With the latest additions, the Ministry of Coal has now signed agreements for a total of 120 coal mines under the commercial coal mining framework. Collectively, these mines represent a cumulative PRC of 265.64 MTPA, with estimated annual revenue of ₹37,300 crore and projected capital investment of ₹39,900 crore. They are also expected to generate nearly 3,59,200 employment opportunities across the country. (Source: IANS)