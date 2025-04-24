Hindustan Unilever Q4 Net Profit Falls 17.4% QoQ to Rs 2,464 Crore

Mumbai– FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) reported a 17.4 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, with profit dropping to Rs 2,464 crore from Rs 2,982 crore in the previous quarter. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, net profit slipped 3.7 percent from Rs 2,558 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total income for the March quarter rose 3.5 percent to Rs 15,979 crore, compared to Rs 15,441 crore in the same period last year. However, revenue remained largely flat on a sequential basis, according to HUL’s stock exchange filing.

“This year marked a significant shift in our portfolio transformation, with innovations in high-growth areas, increased investment in emerging channels, the acquisition of Minimalist, divestment of Pureit, and the decision to demerge our ice cream business,” said Rohit Jawa, HUL’s CEO and Managing Director. “Looking ahead, we expect demand conditions to gradually improve over the next fiscal year.”

HUL’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose slightly to Rs 3,466 crore, up from Rs 3,435 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, the EBITDA margin contracted by 30 basis points to 23.1 percent.

The company’s board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 24 per share for FY25. Combined with the interim dividend of Rs 19 and a special dividend of Rs 10 declared earlier, the total dividend payout for the year stands at Rs 53 per share.

HUL’s segment performance showed mixed results. The home care segment grew to Rs 5,818 crore, while beauty and wellbeing revenue increased to Rs 3,113 crore. Personal care sales improved to Rs 2,124 crore. However, the foods business saw a slight dip, falling to Rs 3,886 crore. The ‘others’ category, which includes exports and consignment sales, rose to Rs 263 crore from Rs 181 crore. (Source: IANS)