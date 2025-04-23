India Set to Sustain Leadership in Global Economic Growth: Finance Ministry

New Delhi– Despite global uncertainties and downward revisions in growth forecasts for other major economies, India is poised to maintain its position as a global economic growth leader, the government said on Wednesday.

Backed by strong fundamentals and strategic policy initiatives, India is well-prepared to navigate ongoing global challenges.

“With reforms in infrastructure, innovation, and financial inclusion, India continues to strengthen its role as a key driver of global economic activity,” the Ministry of Finance stated.

India is projected to remain the fastest-growing major economy over the next two years, according to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) April 2025 World Economic Outlook. The IMF forecasts India’s GDP growth at 6.2% in 2025 and 6.3% in 2026, maintaining a solid lead over global and regional counterparts. While this marks a slight downward revision from the January 2025 estimate, it reflects the broader impact of rising global trade tensions and heightened uncertainty.

“Despite the moderation, the outlook remains strong. This demonstrates not only India’s sound macroeconomic fundamentals but also its resilience in a complex international environment,” the ministry noted.

The IMF report highlights that, after years of overlapping shocks, the global economy has entered a phase of cautious stabilization, though growth remains modest. Global projections have been revised downward due to rising tariffs, policy uncertainty, and stalled international cooperation.

However, India’s outlook stands out. The IMF projects steady expansion, supported by robust private consumption, especially in rural areas.

“In an environment marked by uncertainty and subdued global growth, India’s resilience reinforces its standing as a key driver of global economic activity,” the ministry added. (Source: IANS)