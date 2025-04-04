Indian Startups Remain Strong Despite Trade Tariff Challenges, Say Founders

New Delhi— Despite global economic uncertainties and recent U.S. trade tariffs, the future of Indian startups remains promising, according to top industry leaders speaking at the ‘Startup Mahakumbh’ event held in New Delhi on Friday.

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma acknowledged that while the recent tariff hikes by the United States might create some pressure on India’s startup ecosystem, the impact is likely to be temporary.

“These global events can slow down funding activity for a while,” Sharma said, “but the core operations of Indian startups, which primarily focus on the domestic market, remain largely unaffected by tariffs.”

He admitted that large-scale international developments often influence investor sentiment, potentially creating a challenging funding environment. However, he emphasized that the long-term outlook for startups remains positive.

“Capital always finds its way back,” Sharma said, encouraging Indian entrepreneurs to adapt by exploring new frontiers like artificial intelligence (AI).

Sharma also praised the Indian government’s efforts to support startups, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to position India as a global startup hub.

“India is drawing foreign investment and is well on its way to becoming a self-reliant tech powerhouse,” he added.

WinZO co-founder Paavan Nanda spoke about the growing influence of India’s gaming industry, highlighting its potential to serve as a vehicle for soft cultural power on the global stage.

“Gaming startups in India have the opportunity to build a cultural presence overseas while contributing significantly to the country’s digital economy,” Nanda said.

He noted that the domestic gaming industry is already worth approximately $3.5 billion and is projected to grow to nearly $9.1 billion by 2029–30.

“That means the sector is set to nearly triple in the next five years,” he stated. (Source: IANS)