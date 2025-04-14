Indian Stock Market Braces for Data-Driven Volatility This Week

Mumbai— This week is shaping up to be a pivotal one for global financial markets, including India’s benchmark indices, as key data on inflation, industrial output, and employment from the world’s largest economies is set to be released, according to a report by Bajaj Broking Research on Monday.

With a packed economic calendar, investors should prepare for heightened volatility and increased sensitivity to central bank signals.

The Indian stock market remained closed on April 14 in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti.

The period from April 12 to April 19, 2025, is expected to be driven by a series of important economic releases that will likely influence market sentiment and shape expectations around future monetary policy decisions.

In India, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for March will be announced on April 15. This measure of wholesale inflation is a key indicator of cost pressures at the production level and may offer insight into the Reserve Bank of India’s upcoming rate decisions.

In the United States, attention will turn to the March Industrial Production (year-on-year) figures, due out on April 16. This data will provide a snapshot of the health of the manufacturing sector and broader industrial activity.

On April 17, all eyes will be on the Initial Jobless Claims report, a leading indicator of labor market strength. Any unexpected rise in claims could raise concerns about employment softness and potentially influence the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rates, the report noted.

Meanwhile, China will release a trio of critical economic indicators on April 16, including its first-quarter GDP growth (quarter-on-quarter), Industrial Production (YoY) for March, and the March unemployment rate.

“Together, these figures will offer a comprehensive view of China’s post-pandemic economic recovery, domestic demand trends, and labor market conditions. Strong data from China could boost global investor confidence, especially in commodity and industrial sectors closely tied to Chinese demand,” Bajaj Broking Research said. (Source: IANS)