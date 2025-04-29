Sensex Ends Higher in Volatile Trade; Nifty Closes at 24,336

Mumbai— Indian equity markets closed marginally higher on Tuesday after a choppy session marked by stock-specific movements and caution over global trade tensions.

The BSE Sensex opened with a 180-point gain at 80,396 and climbed to an intraday high of 80,661. However, it soon erased gains, falling to a low of 80,122 before recovering to close 70 points higher at 80,288.

The NSE Nifty followed a similar trajectory, opening at 24,370 and touching a high of 24,457 before slipping to a low of 24,290. It ended the day with a modest gain of 7 points at 24,336.

Sundar Kewat of Ashika Institutional Equity said investors remained cautious amid uncertainty surrounding potential tariff measures by U.S. President Donald Trump. Market participants are closely watching upcoming corporate earnings and economic indicators from the U.S. for further cues.

Top gainers included Tech Mahindra, Eternal (formerly Zomato), HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, and TCS, with gains ranging from 1% to 2%. On the losing side, UltraTech Cement and Sun Pharma dropped 2%, while Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, SBI, and Nestle India also ended in the red.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index rose 0.2% and the SmallCap index edged up 0.1%. Sector-wise, IT and Capital Goods climbed 1% each, while the Metal index dipped 1%. Power and Bankex declined 0.5% each.

Technically, Hrishikesh Yedve of Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates noted that the Nifty formed a “shooting star” candle on the daily chart, indicating resistance near 24,460. “A sustained move above this level could push the index toward 24,800–24,850. Key support lies at 24,050, followed by 23,850,” he added. (Source: IANS)