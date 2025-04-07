Tata Group’s Market Value Plunges by $10.8 Billion Amid Global Selloff

Mumbai— Tata Group stocks experienced a sharp downturn on Monday, losing nearly ₹90,000 crore (approximately $10.8 billion) in market value amid a broader global market selloff.

A total of 16 Tata Group companies were affected, with their combined market capitalization dropping by about ₹2.3 lakh crore ($27.7 billion) during intra-day trading. By the end of the day, the group’s total market cap stood at ₹25.3 lakh crore ($304.8 billion).

Among the hardest hit were shares of Trent Limited, Tata Steel Limited, Tata Technologies Limited, and Indian Hotels Company.

Trent, the group’s apparel retail arm, plunged nearly 15% after analysts expressed caution over its fourth-quarter (Q4) performance. Despite reporting a 28% year-over-year (YoY) increase in sales, the growth marked a slowdown from the 37% surge in the previous quarter. The stock hit a near one-year low and breached its lower circuit limit, falling as much as 18% during the session.

Tata Steel shares dropped to their lowest level in over two months, becoming the biggest drag on the Nifty Metal index, which itself tumbled 8.6%. The entire metal sector came under pressure due to heightened fears of volatility in global commodity markets after U.S. President Donald Trump announced aggressive new tariffs—raising concerns of a potential trade war.

Tata Technologies, a provider of product engineering and digital services, fell nearly 6% to an all-time low of ₹597 per share (approximately $7.19).

Tata Motors also saw a significant drop of almost 13% following an announcement by its luxury vehicle division, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), that it would pause exports to the U.S. This decision was made in response to newly imposed U.S. auto tariffs. Although Indian automakers have limited exposure to the U.S. market, the move could still have financial implications for Tata Motors via JLR.

Meanwhile, other Tata companies, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Chemicals, and Titan Company, remained relatively stable, with intraday losses of less than 2%. (Source: IANS)