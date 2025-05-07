Centre Launches Portal to Strengthen Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Ecosystem

New Delhi – In a significant move to advance India’s circular economy, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, launched a new non-ferrous metal recycling portal on Wednesday. The initiative aims to create a structured, transparent, and sustainable ecosystem for the recycling of critical non-ferrous metals, including aluminium, copper, zinc, and lead.

Launched in the presence of Minister of State Satish Chandra Dubey and senior ministry officials, the portal is developed as part of the National Non-Ferrous Metal Scrap Recycling Framework, and is designed to serve as a centralized, digital infrastructure to streamline operations, track materials, and inform policy across the recycling value chain.

Key Features of the Portal:

National registry for dismantlers, recyclers, aggregators, and traders

for dismantlers, recyclers, aggregators, and traders Tools for tracking raw material flows, product types, technology adoption, and workforce participation

raw material flows, product types, technology adoption, and workforce participation Performance benchmarking for operational transparency and competitiveness

for operational transparency and competitiveness Identification of skill and infrastructure gaps at regional and sectoral levels

at regional and sectoral levels Support for standards and certifications, awareness drives, and R&D in recycling

Minister Reddy emphasized that the portal marks a critical step toward India’s goal of building a resource-efficient and circular economy, enabling better policy decisions through real-time data visibility and stakeholder engagement.

“This platform will empower all players—from recyclers to policymakers—with the data and tools needed to transform our recycling ecosystem,” said Reddy.

Minister Dubey highlighted the portal’s potential to enhance industry participation by fostering transparency and trust, essential for scaling up India’s recycling capabilities and reducing dependence on imported raw materials.

Strategic Importance:

India’s growing consumption of non-ferrous metals has made the development of an efficient recycling framework crucial. The portal will also aid in addressing the environmental and economic impact of mining by promoting secondary resource use and helping align with the country’s net-zero and sustainability goals.

Additionally, the portal will facilitate data collection that can guide future investments in infrastructure, technology upgradation, and skill development programs, supporting MSMEs and encouraging formalization of the currently fragmented sector.

The platform will also feature news and updates on policy changes, government initiatives, and industry events, while serving as an information hub for industry associations, academic institutions, and civil society.

For more information, the portal and related guidelines can be accessed through the Ministry of Mines or the JNARDDC (Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre) website. (Source: IANS)